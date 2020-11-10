Maharashtra’s Covid deaths, cases drop again (Roundup)

Mumbai, Nov 10 : Maharashtra’s Covid-19 deaths and cases again plummeted sharply coupled with improved recoveries and drop in the number of active cases, health officials said here on Tuesday.

The state witnessed 110 deaths, including 64 reconciled fatalities, compared to the peak tally of 515 reported on September 15, taking the state’s toll to 45,435.

Maharashtra recorded 3,791 fresh cases – much lower than the peak single-day tally of 24,886 recorded on September 11 – as the state’s Covid tally shot up to 17,26,926.

On the positive side, the state’s recovery rate increased from 91.71 per cent to 91.96 per cent, while the current mortality rate remained stable at 2.63 per cent.

Simultaneously, another lot of 10,769 fully recovered patients returned home, or thrice the number of fresh infections, taking the total number of recoveries to 15,88,091, much higher than the 92,461 active cases currently present in the state.

Of the 110 deaths declared in the past 24 hours (including 64 old fatalities), Mumbai led the chart with 19 deaths, followed by 4 deaths each in Thane, Solapur and Sangli, 3 in Beed, 2 each in Nashik, Nandurbar and Nagpur, 1 each in Raigad, Pune, Satara, Sindhudurg, Latur and Osmanabad.

Remaining in the sub-50 range for the eighth day this month, Mumbai recorded a low of 19 fatalities, as the city’s toll climbed to 10,484. The city also reported its lowest single-day tally of 535 fresh cases on Tuesday, taking its tally to 265,679.

Of the total 8 circles, Mumbai circle (MMR, comprising Mumbai, Thane, Palghar and Raigad) recorded 24 new deaths, pushing up the toll to 18,123, and with another spike of 1,101 new infectees, the total cases zoomed to 598,718.

Five of the eight circles in the state – barring Mumbai Metropolitan Region – recorded fatalities in the single-digit, while Aurangabad and Akola circles notched zero deaths.

Meanwhile, the number of people sent to home quarantine again decreased – from 10,38,500 to 10,11,004 now – while the number of those in institutional quarantine went down from 7,586 to 6,980 on Tuesday.

