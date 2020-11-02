Maharashtra’s Covid recovery rate crosses 90% (Roundup)

Mumbai, Nov 2 : In a relief, Covid-19 continued to cool in Maharashtra though deaths remained above the 100-mark, but infections dropped and recoveries crossed a milestone 90 per cent, health officials said here on Monday.

The state witnessed 104 deaths on Monday, down from 113 deaths reported on Sunday and much lower compared to the peak of 515 reported on September 15, taking Maharashtra’s Covid death toll to 44,128.

The state recorded 4,009 fresh cases compared to 5,369 new cases on Sunday, much lower than the peak single-day tally of 24,886 reported on September 11, taking Maharashtra’s Covid tally to 16,87,784 till date.

The state’s recovery rate touched a new milestone, increasing from 89.92 per cent to 90.31 per cent, while the current mortality rate stood at 2.61 per cent.

Simultaneously, another lot of 10,225 fully recovered patients returned home – more than double the fresh cases for the day – taking the total number of recoveries to 15,24,304, much higher than the 118,777 active cases currently present in the state.

As per Monday’s figures, there was one death roughly every 14 minutes and 167 new cases added every hour to the state’s tally.

On a positive note, as many as 20 districts, including Nagpur, notched zero fatalities.

Of the 104 deaths declared on Monday, Pune reigned with 31 fatalities, followed by 30 in Mumbai, 9 in Sangli, 8 in Gadchiroli, 7 in Thane, 5 in Solapur, 3 each in Ahmednagar and Satara, 2 each in Raigad and Osmanabad, and 1 each in Palghar, Nashik, Aurangabad and Chandrapur.

Remaining in the sub-50 range for the second day this month, Mumbai recorded 30 fatalities, as the city’s toll shot up to 10,348, while the number of corona cases shot up by 706 to 259,111.

Of the total 8 circles, Mumbai circle’s (MMR, comprising Mumbai, Thane, Palghar and Raigad) fatalities shot up by 40 to 18,057, while another spike of 1,378 new cases took its Covid tally 586,363.

With another 39 fatalities, the Pune circle’s (comprising Pune, Solapur and Satara districts) death toll zoomed to 9,601 while the daily infections increased by 767 to 427,432 cases till now.

The number of people sent to home quarantine for Covid-19 decreased from 25,44,799 to 25,33,780, while the number of those in institutional quarantine went down from 12,230 to 12,195 on Monday.

Source: IANS

