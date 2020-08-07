Maharashtra’s MP-MLA couple test Covid positive

Posted By News Desk 1 Published: 7th August 2020 6:06 am IST
Maharashtra's MP-MLA couple test Covid positive

Amravati (Maharashtra), Aug 6 : Independent MP from Maharashtra and former actress Navneet Kaur-Rana and her husband and Independent MLA Ravi Rana have tested Covid-19 positive and are under treatment.

The couple, along with around a dozen other family members, and some aides tested positive, Navneet Kaur-Rana said.

“Both my daughter and son, and other family (members) have become Corona infected, it was my first duty to take care of them as a mother. I am also infected with Corona while taking care of children and other family members,” she said in a social media post.

She urged all those who come in contact with her to get their Covid tests done.

All the family members are currently under isolation and treatment, a medical official said.

While Rana is an independent legislator from Badnera town, his wife is the MP from Amravati district.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.

Categories
India
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button
loading...
Settings
Subscribe to Notifications
Appearance
Light
Dark
LANGUAGE
English Hindi Urdu
OTHER LINKS
Islamic Prayer & Calendar Weather Currency Complains / Queries Contact Advertise With Us Privacy Policy
Close