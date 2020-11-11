Maha’s Covid-19 deaths remain high, MMR’s cases cross 6 lakh (Roundup)

Mumbai, Nov 11 : Maharashtra’s Covid-19 deaths and fresh infections remained in the higher ranges, with Mumbai Metropolitan Region tally shooting past the 6 lakh mark, though the recoveries improved and the number of active cases declined, health officials said here on Wednesday.

The state witnessed 125 deaths, taking the total fatalities to 45,560 now, and 4,907 fresh cases, to send the tally to 17,31,833.

On the positive side, the state recovery rate shot up from 91.96 per cent to 92.23 per cent – while the mortality rate remained stable at 2.63 per cent.

Another lot of 9,164 fully recovered patients returned home, or nearly double the number of fresh infections, taking the total to 15,97,255 till date. There are 88,070 active cases at the present.

Of the 125 deaths, Mumbai led with 22, 17 died in Thane, 16 in Pune, nine in Satara, eight in Solapur, seven each in Aurangabad, Nanded, and Nagpur, six in Ahmednagar, five in Nashik, four in Osmanabad, two each in Beed, Buldhana, and Chandrapur, and one each in Palghar, Raigad, Dhule, Jalgaon, Sangli, Jalna, Washim, Wardha, Bhandara, and Gondia, besides one from outside the state.

Mumbai, which remained in the sub-50 range for the 8th day this month, saw its toll rise to 10,506 now, while new infections shot above the 1,000 mark as the city recorded 1,069 fresh patients on Wednesday, taking the total to 266,748 now.

Mumbai circle (MMR) recorded 41 new deaths pushing up the toll to 18,164, and with another spike of 1,832 new infectees, the total cases rose to 600,550.

Meanwhile, the number of people sent to home quarantine dropped below the million mark, to 941,118, while the number of those in institutional quarantine went down to 6,551.

