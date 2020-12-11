Maha’s Covid deaths cross 48K, recoveries drop again (Roundup)

Mumbai, Dec 11 : Maharashtra’s Covid-19 fatalities crossed the 48,000-mark on Friday even as recoveries dropped vis-a-vis new infections which remained under the 5,000 levels, health officials said.

The state reported 87 deaths, taking Maharashtra’s overall Covid death toll to 48,059. The state has reported around 1,000 deaths in the past 12 days.

The new infections dropped below the 5,000-mark for the sixth day with 4,268 fresh cases getting reported on Friday, taking Maharashtra’s Covid tally to 18,72,440 till date.

While 13 of the 36 districts in the state reported fatalities – with all reporting new infections – the bulk of the deaths were reported from the Mumbai-Pune regions.

The state’s recovery rate dropped from 93.52 per cent to 93.46 per cent, while the current mortality rate stood at 2.57 per cent.

Simultaneously, another chunk of 2,774 fully recovered patients returned home, which is much lower than the fresh infections for the day – taking the total number of discharges to 17,49,973. The state presently has 73,315 active cases, notching a decline for the sixth day.

Of the 87 deaths declared on Friay, Mumbai led the chart with 13 fatalities, followed by 12 each in Pune and Nagpur, 6 in Solapur, 5 each in Nashik and Bhandara, 4 in Buldhana, 3 each in Thane, Sangli, Akola, Yavatmal and Wardha, 2 each in Ahmednagar, Satara, Sindhudurg, Osmanabad and Beed, and 1 each in Palghar, Dhule, Kolhapur, Aurangabad and Nanded.

Remaining in the sub-50 range for over a month now, Mumbai recorded 13 fatalities, taking the city’s overall death toll 10,955. The city’s fresh cases continued to remain below the 1,000-mark and with 654 new infections getting reported on Friday, the city’s Covid tally went up to 289,350.

Of the total 8 circles, the Mumbai circle (MMR, comprising Mumbai, Thane, Palghar and Raigad) recorded 17 new deaths, taking its toll to 18,688, while a spike of 1,301 new infectees took its tally to 646,450.

Pune circle (comprising Pune, Solapur and Satara districts) recorded 20 fatalities and the death toll went up to 11,029, while the daily infections increased by 902 to 466,249 cases till now.

Meanwhile, the number of people sent to home quarantine decreased from 541,059 to 532,288, while the number of those in institutional quarantine went down from 5,137 to 5,122 on Friday.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.