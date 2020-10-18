Maha’s Covid toll crosses 42K, but deaths and cases fall (Roundup)

Mumbai, Oct 18 : Maharashtra’s Covid-19 deaths and new cases again nosedived on Sunday, but the state’s toll crossed the 42,000 mark even as the recovery rate remained high, health officials said here.

The state witnessed 150 deaths on Sunday, taking the toll to 42,115, while 9,060 new cases took the tally to 15,95,381 cases.

The state recovery rate increased from 85.65 per cent to 85.86 per cent, while the current mortality rate stood at 2.64 per cent.

A total of 11,204 fully recovered patients returned home – taking up the total number of discharged patients to 13,69,810, against the 182,973 active cases in the state.

As per Sunday’s figures, there was one death roughly every 9.6 minutes and 378 new cases added every hour to the state tally.

Of the new deaths, Mumbai again led with 46 fatalities, while Nagpur followed with 14, and they were the only two districts with deaths in the double digits.

There were nine fatalities each in Thane, Pune, and Satara, six each in Solapur and Kolhapur, five in Sangli, four each in Jalgaon, Aurangabad, Latur, and Beed, three each in Raigad, Ahmednagar, Hingoli, Osmanabad, Nanded, and Wardha, two each in Nashik and Jalna, one each in Palghar, Ratnagiri, Parbhani, Akola, Yavatmal, Chandrapur and Gadchiroli, besides one from outside the state.

Remaining in the sub-50 range for the 17th day this month, Mumbai saw its toll rise to 9,785 while the number of cases shot up by the state’s highest (1,600) to 241,935.

Of the total 8 circles, Mumbai circle (MMR) saw 59 deaths, taking the toll to 17,293, while with 3,132 new infectees, the total cases rose to 553,381.

With another 24 fatalities, the Pune circle’s death toll was now 9,200 and the daily infections increased by 1,384 to 409,735 cases.

Nashik circle recorded 4,097 deaths and 213,859 cases, followed by Kolhapur circle with 3,485 fatalities and 105,336 cases, Nagpur circle with 3,312 deaths and 136,892 cases, Latur circle with 1,890 deaths and 65,537 cases, Aurangabad circle with 1,504 fatalities and 59,139 cases, and Akola circle with 1,164 deaths and 49,519 cases.

Of the Circles, only Mumbai, Pune and Nagpur recorded new cases in four-digit figures, said health officials.

Meanwhile, the number of people sent to home quarantine to 24,12,921, while the number of those in institutional quarantine went down to 23,384.

Source: IANS

