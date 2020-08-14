Mahatma Gandhi statue unveiled at CDA Secunderabad

By Mohd Aslam Hussain Published: 14th August 2020 8:27 pm IST
Hyderabad: In observance of guidelines issued by the Government of India for commemoration of 150th Birth Anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi at national as well as international level during September 2019 to October 2020, a statue of Mahatma Gandhi placed in the premises of office of the Controller of Defence Accounts (CDA), Secunderabad has been unveiled, online, by  Sanjiv Mittal, IDAS, Controller General of Defence Accounts, New Delhi today.

Speaking on the occasion,  Sanjiv Mittal, IDAS, CGDA has recalled the invaluable contribution made by the Gandhiji towards achieving country’s independence and social equality among all Indians as well. He also said that the objective of commemoration of 150th birth anniversary of Gandhiji is mainly to spread his high ideals of non-violence and truthfulness to the world.

On the occasion,  K Venkata Rao, IDAS, Controller of Defence Accounts has briefed the intense activities undertaken by the CDA, Secunderabad, such as special cleanliness drive every week, mass plantation, distribution of protective kits to sanitary workers of Cantonment Board & Police personnel and distribution of food to the migrants from the personal contributions made by the officers & staff during the Covid times.

The occasion was attended by the senior IDAS Officers of the CGDA Headquarters, New Delhi and CDA, Secunderabad. 

Source: NSS
