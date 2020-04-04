Mahavir helps sanitize police vehicles during COVID-19 lockdown

Hyderabad: Mahavir Group, a multifaceted group owning authorized automobile dealerships of premium brands like Mercedes-Benz, Isuzu Motors, Skoda Auto and manufacturers of Benelli Superbikes, conducted a cleanliness drive to sanitize police vehicles in Hyderabad.

The drive is being conducted as a part of the Group’s moral and social responsibility towards the police force, who continue to battle the virus selflessly, in a bid to protect the citizens of Telangana.

Yashwanth Jhabakh, Chairman, Mahavir Group said, “Our police officers are on the frontline 24×7 to provide service to the public and those struck by the coronavirus while trying to stay virus-free themselves. Disinfecting the patrol vehicles is a much-needed step in protecting our officers amid this pandemic. We at Mahavir Group are happy to support.”

A total of 3 mobile vans and four 2-wheelers along with a team of 10, have been deployed by the Mahavir Group to conduct this disinfection process for the next 10 days. The team is covering an average distance of 35 kilometres per day, to sanitize an average of 15 patrol cars and 5 patrolling two-wheelers per day, which are being used by the police force across Hyderabad.

Pashu Jhabakh, Managing Director, Mahavir Group said, “In these testing times when the entire country is fighting against the pandemic of COVID-19, we also resolved to stand by it and do our bit. The Hyderabad city police is on the frontline 24×7 during this lockdown, protecting all the residents from any further spread of this virus. While we appreciate the efforts put in by everyone to mitigate the effects of this pandemic, our priority has been to help the ones doing their best to help others.”

The team from Mahavir Group are using 3M Germkleen for disinfecting both 2-wheelers as well as 4-wheelers that are patrolling the city streets. The 4-wheelers are not only being sanitized from the outside but from the inside as well, with a key focus on high contact points that include door handles, arm rests, steering wheel, gear knob, levers and the dashboard, ensuring complete safety from any sort of possible contact with the virus.

On receiving this valuable support, Anjani Kumar, Commissioner, Hyderabad Police said, “Our police officers are out every day patrolling the city, to ensure the citizens safety and health. In these critical times, where the officers are operating selflessly without worrying about their safety, we really appreciate the gesture and support extended to us by the Mahavir Group.”

He further added, “We request everyone to sanitize their vehicles in a similar manner, before and after usage, to ensure their own safety.”

The COVID-19 sanitization team deployed by the Mahavir Group are also giving immunity building homeopathic health kits that are provided by Dr. Manoj Kuriakose, to help officers build resistance against the virus.

SIASAT NEWS

