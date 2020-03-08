menu
Mahesh Babu crosses 9 million followers on Twitter

Posted by Qayam Published: March 08, 2020, 2:07 pm IST
Mahesh Babu crosses 9 million followers on Twitter

Hyderabad: Telugu superstar Mahesh Babu has crossed the nine million fan following mark on Instagram.

The “Srimanthudu” actor also took to the micro-blogging site to thank his fans.

“9 Million thanks to all my tweeple! Love and gratitude for everyone who’s been a part of this amazing journey…#9Millionstrong,” Mahesh Babu tweeted.

Congratulating Mahesh Babu, a fan commented: “We all love you.”

Another wrote: “More followers coming your way.”

Mahesh Babu is currently being lauded for his performance in the latest release “Sarileru Neekevvaru”.

Source: IANS
