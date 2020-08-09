Mahesh Babu gets ‘super’ special b’day wishes from wife, daughter

Hyderabad, Aug 9 : Telugu superstar Mahesh Babu, who turned a year older on Sunday, has received an adorable birthday wish from his wife Namrata Shirodkar.

Namrata posted an intimate moment between the couple — a picture of Mahesh Babu kissing her.

“True love is how I experience it with you Happy Birthday MB. I love you now and always,” Namrata captioned the image.

Makers of Mahesh Babu’s upcoming film “Sarkaru Vaari Paata” unveiled the new motion poster of the project on the day. Sharing the link of the poster, Namrata wrote: “Super.”

Mahesh Babu’s eight-year-old daughter Sitara too wished him on social media. Sitara posted a cute video clip on her Instagram account and said that her father’s birthday is “one of her favourite days of the year”.

“My most favourite day of the year!! Happyyy Birthday Nanna. You’re the best dad everrr. I love you so so much@urstrulymahesh,” Sitara wrote.

Wishing Mahesh Babu on his 45th birthday, actress Sophie Choudry tweeted: “Need a new pic together (and a new song) but happy bday to this superstar, an absolute gentleman @urstrulyMahesh. Wish you a wonderful and safe year ahead!! All the best for #SarkaruVaariPaata.”

Actor Adivi Sesh described Mahesh Babu’s birthday as a “festival”.

“Wishing a heartfelt happy birthday to Superstar @urstrulyMahesh sir! Today’s a festival for the millions!

“Your encouragement and kind words of grace have meant the world to me and the team. Thank you for the value and faith you have given for my dream film #Major Lots of love sir,” Adivi wrote on Twitter.

