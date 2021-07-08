Mahesh Babu has a birthday wish for his make-up man

By IANS|   Posted by Mansoor  |   Updated: 8th July 2021 9:44 pm IST
Tollywood Actor Mahesh Babu

Hyderabad: Telugu actor Mahesh Babu posted birthday greetings on Thursday for his trusted make-up man Pattabhi.

Mahesh posted an Instagram picture of himself getting a touch-up done by the senior artist.

He captioned the image as: “Happy birthday to the best makeup man I’ve ever known! Wishing you a great year ahead Pattabhi.. Love and respect always.”

Mahesh’s wife Namrata Shirodkar commented on the post and wished Pattabhi.

She wrote: “Happiest birthday Patabhi garu. Many blessings as always.”

Mahesh is currently gearing up for release of his debut production “Major”, which is a biographical drama on 26/11 martyr Sandeep Unnikrishnan.

