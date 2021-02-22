Mahesh Babu, Keerthy Suresh wrap up first schedule of Sarkaru Vaari Paata

Hyderabad: The team of Sarkaru Vaari Paata starring Mahesh Babu and Keerthy Suresh have wrapped up their first schedule already in Dubai.

Music composer Thaman S took to social media to announce that the team is now gearing up for their second schedule. He wrote, “Happy & Excited tat Our #Superstar @urstrulyMahesh gaaru @ParasuramPetla. Team #SarkaruVaariPaata Wrapped up the First Mighty Schedule Super Successfully My Gratitude to Our Producers @MythriOfficial @GMBents @14ReelsPlus. Fr the efforts are taken at this Covid Hour.” (sic)

Sarkaru Vaari Paata was supposed to go on floors in summer last year. However, the outbreak of the novel coronavirus pandemic has put the production on hold. Touted to be an action entertainer, Mahesh Babu might be seen playing dual roles – that of a pawn broker and bank officer in the film.

Sarkaru Vaari Paata is directed by Parasuram Petla of Geetha Govindam fame. The mass entertainer will see Mahesh Babu in a whole new avatar. The film is slated to hit screens on Sankranthi next year and fans cannot wait to watch it on the big-screen.

Meanwhile, actress Keerthy Suresh is waiting for the release of her Malayalam film, Marakkar Arabikadalinte Simham, featuring Mohanlal in the lead role.