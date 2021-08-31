Mahesh Babu, Namrata pen heartfelt birthday wish for son Gautam

Mahesh Babu and his wife Namrata Shirodkar's son Gautam turned 15 on Tuesday, and to make his day special, the two penned adorable posts on social media

By ANI|   Posted by Rasti Amena  |   Updated: 31st August 2021 1:02 pm IST
Mahesh Babu, Namrata pen heartfelt birthday wish for son Gautam
Mahesh Babu, Namrata Shirodhkar with kids Gautam and Sitara (Instagram)

Mumbai: Superstar Mahesh Babu and his wife Namrata Shirodkar’s son Gautam turned 15 on Tuesday, and to make his day special, the two penned adorable posts on social media.

Taking to Instagram, Mahesh Babu wrote, “Happy 15 my son!! Watching you grow has been my greatest joy. Wishing you the best today and always! Go on and conquer the world Love you, GG.”

Namrata’s post is also quite heartfelt. “You are loved.. for the boy you are, the man you will become and the precious son you will always be!! Happy 15 my dearest Jibil!! @gautamghattamaneni.. Love you so so much,” she posted on the photo-sharing application.

MS Education Academy

Mahesh and Namrata also have a daughter named Sitara. The couple has been happily married since 2005.

On the work front, Mahesh Babu has ‘Sarkaru Vaari Paata’ all set for release. The film is scheduled to release on January 13, 2022. (ANI)

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Tollywood News updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button