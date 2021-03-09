Mahesh Babu, Namrata save another life; support heart surgery of an infant from Andhra

Hyderabad: Undoubtedly, Mahesh Babu is a superstar with a golden heart. The actor has, once again, saved the life of a kid named Ankith Bhargav hailing from Andhra Pradesh. Bhargav who was suffering from heart disease had undergone ventricular septal defect (VSD) and a patent ductus artery (PDA) surgery.

Mahesh Babu donated money and arranged for the best facilities at Andhra Hospital. The kid who has undergone surgery for VSD and PDA is now discharged and stable.

Sharing a picture of the infant with his parents, Mahesh Babu’s wife Namrata Shirodkar penned a heartfelt note on Instagram which deserves your attention. “Happy to know that Ankith Bhargav who underwent surgery for VSD & PDA has been discharged and is doing well. Wishing good health to the child always! Big thanks to the healthcare experts of @andhrahospitals. #MBForSavingHearts♥️,” Namrata wrote.

This isn’t the first time that Mahesh Babu has gone above and beyond to save lives. From the last four years, the power couple has brought smiles to the faces of over a thousand kids. They have sponsored pediatric heart surgeries of many children by joining hands with Andhra Hospitals to carry out the ambitious mission.

Earlier this year, Mahesh Babu and Namrata helped a muslim infant from Andhra Pradesh to undergo surgery for Tetralogy of Fallot. Sharing about it Namrata wrote, “Another life saved ♥️♥️♥️ Forever thankful to the healthcare experts of Andhra Hospitals! Happy to hear that Shaik Rihan who underwent surgery for Tetralogy of Fallot is now in a stable condition. Hoping that he gets well soon 🤗🤗🤗 Blessings to the boy and his family.”

Last year, the couple shared two lives of kids who were suffering from heart disease. The actor extended his helping hands and arranged for the best facilities for two kids to help them undergo heart surgeries.

In October, Namrata shared, Namrata took to Instagram and wrote, “Two more beating hearts added to our extended family Extremely happy to know that the kids who recently underwent heart surgery are in a stable condition and have been discharged. Thanks to Andhra Hospitals for delivering the best possible healthcare, even during such difficult times! Many blessings to the children and the family!! Stay healthy and stay safe #MBforSavingHearts,”

Meanwhile, on the work front, Mahesh Babu was last seen in Sarileru Neekevvaru. The movie was directed by Anil Ravipudi. The film did well at the box office. He is currently shooting for Tollywood’s much-awaited film ‘Sarkaaru Vaari Paata’.