Mahesh Babu, Namrata Shirodkar pens heartfelt Birthday note for son Gautam

Hyderabad: South superstar Mahesh Babu and Namrata Shirodkar’s son Gautam Ghattamaneni turns 14 today, August 31st. On this special day, Gautam’s parents and his sister Sitara have surprised him with super adorable birthday posts on Instagram.

Taking to the Instagram, the ‘Sarileru Neekevvaru’ actor shared a major throwback picture of him holding his son Gautam in his arms and it is sure a priceless father-son duo moment. He also penned a heartfelt note for Gautam as he turned 14. The proud father wrote, “Happy 14 my son!! Proud that you’re growing into a fine young man! From Doraemon to apex legends, growing with you has been quite the journey…Wishing you the best birthday ever!… Love you …#HappyBirthdayGG.”

Take a look at the adorable post here!

Proud Mommy Namrata also wished Gautam with super cute unseen pics and captioned, “Gautam’s entry into this world made our lives change forever.. he brought us happiness and more love in our ‘ first-time parents’ lives… Today he’s 14 and each year he has only added more and more of love and happiness making us happy and proud parents !! Happy birthday my darling son… I love you so so much.” Check out the post below.

To make her brother’s day even more special, sister Sitara also shared an adorable video on her Instagram wishing her partner-in-crime a very happy birthday. The cute little angel wrote, “Another one of those special days. Wishing you a very happy birthday Annaya!! My partner-in-crime but always the one to be caught first. Thank you for being the brother You are I love u sooooo much!! Here’s a big birthday hug for you.” Watch the video below.

Speaking about Mahesh Babu’s professional front, the actor will soon kick-start the shooting of his next film, Sarkaru Vaari Paata. The film is directed by Parasuram and bankrolled by Mythri Movie Makers.