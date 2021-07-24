Mahesh Babu rejects Ramayana: Reports

Hyderabad: Madhu Mantena and director Nitesh Tiwari have joined hands to bring to the fore the epic “Ramayana”. They had reportedly roped in the likes of Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone to play the roles of Ravan and Sita respectively. However, nothing is confirmed yet.

Mantena was keen on having South superstar Mahesh Babu play the role of Lord Rama and was pretty sure that he would get a nod from the actor. But reports have it that the Athadu actor has supposedly rejected the offer.

If the latest grapevine is to be believed, Mahesh Babu is in talks with ace director S S Rajamouli for one of his another upcoming ventures.

The filmmaker and his father-writer K.V.Vijayendra Prasad have reportedly said that they were looking to source from popular South African writer Wilbur Smith’s novels for the script of their next

After the rejection from The Pokiri star, it seems that Rajamouli had feature him in the lead role for his new project.

On the professional front, Mahesh Babu will next be seen in Parasuram directorial “Sarkaaru Vaari Paata”which is set for 2022 release whereas the filmmaker has “RRR-Roudram Ranam Rudhiram” slated for pre-Dussehra release.