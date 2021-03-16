Mahesh Babu, Tamannah to team up with Sandeep Vanga

Hyderabad: Tollywood superstar Mahesh Babu and actress are set to collaborate with filmmaker Sandeep Vanga Reddy, who is best known for Arjun Reddy and Kabir Singh. The duo will feature in an ad film which be directed by Sandeep.

This ad project marks first collaboration of Sandeep with Mahesh Babu and Tamannaah and third collaboration of the two actors. They were featured in hit Telugu movie Aagadu in 2014. Last year, we saw Mahesh Babu and Tamannaah sharing screen space in Sarileru Neekevvaru, where the actress made a special appearance for the song Dang Dang.

Speaking about Mahesh Babu’s other project, the actor is currently shooting for Tollywood’s much-awaited film ‘Sarkaaru Vaari Paata’. Directed by Parasuram, the film will feature keerthy Suresh in the female lead. As per reports, makers of the film had approached Anil Kapoor with the offer to play the antagonist. The film is jointly produced by 14 Reels Plus, Mythri Movie Makers and Mahesh Babu Entertainment. Sarkaru Vaari Paata will release on Sankranti 2022.

On the other hand, Tamannaah is also a part of Andhadhun Telugu remake, Satya Dev starrer Gurthunda Seethakalam, Anil Ravipudi’s F3: Fun and Frustration, Hindi film Bole Chudiyan.