Mahesh Babu to shoot for Guntur Kaaram in THIS area of Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Tollywood is buzzing with anticipation as ace director Trivikram prepares to release Guntur Kaaram, his highly anticipated collaboration with the charismatic Mahesh Babu. While rumours about other major releases continue to circulate, Trivikram remains solely focused on delivering an enthralling cinematic experience with his latest project.

According to the latest reports, the Guntur Kaaram team, which includes the majority of the cast, is about to begin their latest schedule at BHEL Hyderabad. The shoot will include an intense action sequence as well as several pivotal scenes. Trivikram is well-known for his fondness for BHEL as a shooting location, having used it in films such as Julayi and S/O Sathyamurthy.

Fans are anticipating the type of content they can expect from this dynamic duo as Trivikram takes Mahesh Babu to his favourite shooting location. Guntur Kaaram, with its director’s penchant for blending engaging narratives with high-octane action, promises to be a treat for audiences looking for a power-packed entertainer.

The shoot is moving along at a rapid pace, raising hopes that Guntur Kaaram will be released during the festive season of Sankranthi 2024, as planned by the film’s creators. If Trivikram and Mahesh Babu keep their unwavering focus on delivering top-notch quality work without major setbacks, the film will be released in theatres on the eve of Sankranthi next year, coinciding with the release of Prabhas‘ highly anticipated Project K.