Mahesh Babu turns life saver yet again; supports heart surgery of boy from Andhra

Hyderabad: Undoubtedly, Mahesh Babu is a superstar with a golden heart. The actor has, once again, saved the life of a kid named Shaik Rehan from Andhra Pradesh who was suffering from heart disease.

Mahesh Babu donated money and arranged for the best facilities at Andhra Hospital. The kid who has undergone surgery for Tetralogy of Fallot is now stable.

Sharing the picture of the infant with his mother, Mahesh Babu’s wife Namrata Shirodkar penned a heartfelt note which deserves your attention. Thanking the healthcare experts on Instagram, Namrata wrote, “Another life saved ♥️♥️♥️ Forever thankful to the healthcare experts of Andhra Hospitals! Happy to hear that Shaik Rihan who underwent surgery for Tetralogy of Fallot is now in a stable condition. Hoping that he gets well soon 🤗🤗🤗 Blessings to the boy and his family.”

This isn’t the first time that Mahesh Babu has gone above and beyond to save lives. From the last four years, the power couple has brought smiles to the faces of over a thousand kids. They have sponsored pediatric heart surgeries of many children by joining hands with Andhra Hospitals to carry out the ambitious mission.

In October, the actor saved the lives of two young kids who were suffering from heart disease. The actor donated money and arranged for the best facilities for two kids to help them undergo heart surgeries.

Namrata took to Instagram and wrote, “Two more beating hearts added to our extended family Extremely happy to know that the kids who recently underwent heart surgery are in a stable condition and have been discharged. Thanks to Andhra Hospitals for delivering the best possible healthcare, even during such difficult times! Many blessings to the children and the family!! Stay healthy and stay safe #MBforSavingHearts,”

Coming to his work front, Mahesh Babu was last seen in Sarileru Neekevvaru. The movie was directed by Anil Ravipudi. The film did well at the box office.

Next, he will star in Major, which is directed by Sashi Kiran Tikka. The film is based on the life of the 2008 Mumbai attacks (26/11) martyr Sandeep Unnikrishnan.