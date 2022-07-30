Mahesh Babu’s luxury restaurant in Banjara Hills, Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Indian celebrities venturing into businesses other than acting is not unheard of and restaurant business seems to be their favourite. Just a couple of days ago, we gave you a list of Tollywood actors who are proud owners of several restaurants and cafes in Hyderabad. It seems like Mahesh Babu is the latest south celebrity to join the list.

According to a latest report in Great Andhra, after his big investment in AMB cinemas, Mahesh Babu is gearing up to try his luck in restaurant business in Hyderabad.

The Sarkaru Vaari Paata actor is reportedly teaming up with a popular city-based food brand Minerva to open a luxurious restaurant in Road No. 12, Banjara Hills. Though the exact location of his plush eatery is not disclosed yet, we think it is going to be in the same lane of Niloufer Lounge which is among the most-hyped spot among foodies in Hyderabad.

An official announcement from the actor about the same is still awaited.

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Mahesh Babu has two interesting movies with S S Rajamouli and Trivikram Srinivas.