Mahesh Babu’s wife Namrata Shirodkar involved in drug racket: reports

Hyderabad: The drug-related probe which began after actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s death seems to be putting many celebrities from the Indian film industry into trouble. After Deepika Padukone, latest reports are claiming that the former actress and Telugu Superstar Mahesh Babu’s wife Namrata Shirodkar’s name has also come up during the course of investigation carried out by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB).

Namrata Shirodkar involved in drug racket?

According to media reports, there are five initials N, D, K, S, and J that are revealed in the drug chats during the investigation by NCB. N is Namrata Shirodkar, D is Deepika Padukone, K is Karishma Prakash, J is Jaya Saha and S is Shradha Kapoor, reports said. Reportedly, In one of the chats, Namrata allegedly asked the manager Jaya Saha for MD for a party when she visited Mumbai.

This sensational revelation has created shock waves in the Telugu film industry. As soon as the news came out Mahesh Babu’s fans are trolling Namrata Shirodkar on social media.

After widening its probe into the drugs case related to SSR’s death, the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on Tuesday quizzed Bollywood talent manager Jaya Saha for over six hours. According to the NCB sources, Saha’s name cropped up in chats related to Sushant’s case where she reportedly recommended Rhea Chakraborty to give CBD oil to the late actor.

Jaya Saha, Namrata’s chat

On being asked about Namrata Shirodkar’s chat during the interrogation, Jaya Saha said that the chat is hers but she does not remember anything about the same.

Earlier, few other known celebrities names popped up during the investigation including Sara Ali Khan, Shraddha Kapoor, and Deepika Padukone among others. Reports also said that the actresses will be soon summoned by the NCB.