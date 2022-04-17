Mahesh Bhatt emotionally hugs Ranbir Kapoor, picture goes viral

New Delhi: Just like every other father, veteran filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt also got emotional after his daughter Alia’s wedding to Ranbir Kapoor.

A new picture shared by Alia’s step-sister Pooja Bhatt shows Mahesh adorably hugging his now son-in-law Ranbir after the couple’s nuptials on Thursday.

The picture has already gone viral on the internet, making fans emotional about the father’s love for his daughter.

Mahesh shares his younger daughter Alia, 29, and Shaheen Bhatt, 33, with his wife Soni Razdan.

Alia and Ranbir got married in an intimate ceremony held at the ‘Barfi’ actor’s Bandra house Vastu on Thursday.