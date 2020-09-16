Mahesh Manjrekar returns as actor in ‘Taxi No. 24’

By News Desk 1 Published: 17th September 2020 3:19 am IST

Mumbai, Sep 16 : Mahesh Manjrekar returns as actor in Taxi No. 24, a digital film shot in large-short format. The film also features Jagjeet Sandhu, last seen in the web series Paataal Lok, and actress Anangsha Biswas, who made a mark in the web shows, Mirzapur and Hostages.

Directed by Saumitra Singh, “Taxi No. 24” is a suspense thriller.

“As a director, when you get fast paced stories that surprise, you want to tell such stories as soon as possible. My motive is to showcase how life often offers unwelcome surprises,” said Singh.

The film also features Girish Sharma, Rajat Arora, Shalini Chauhan, Amisha Sinha, Ankita Sahu, Tushar Rungta in supporting roles, and is written by Abhiraj Sharma.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.

