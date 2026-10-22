Mahhi Vij clears the air on alimony from Jay Bhanushali

Mumbai: Television actress Mahhi Vij has addressed speculation surrounding her separation from Jay Bhanushali, saying she has not demanded any alimony from the actor-host.

The actress’s clarification puts the focus back on rumours about a financial settlement between the two. Mahhi had previously dismissed claims that she sought Rs 5 crore from Jay, asking those circulating the reports to produce proof. In a vlog reported in November 2025, she also urged people to respect her family’s privacy and avoid drawing conclusions from unverified stories.

Speaking about financial independence in her earlier remarks, Mahhi expressed her belief that women who can work should earn for themselves after a separation. She also acknowledged that the circumstances differ for homemakers who have not been employed.

Beyond the money talk, Mahhi had spoken warmly about Jay, describing him as a wonderful father and someone who would always remain family. She also shared concerns about how speculation surrounding their relationship affected their children.

Mahhi and Jay announced their separation in January 2026. In their joint statement, they stressed that their decision carried no negativity and that they would continue to support one another while prioritising their children, Tara, Khushi and Rajveer. Their message was clear: they were choosing to move forward with respect and keep their family’s well-being at the centre of that decision.