Mahhi Vij shares emotional post after daughter calls her ‘mumma’

Mumbai: TV actress Mahhi Vij shared an emotional post after her daughter called her ‘Mumma’ for the first time.

Sharing a video of her daughter, she wrote, “Today my daughter called me mumma.. Its v emotional day for me. This is what I prayed for, I must have done something nice in life to have become mother of such a beautiful child. Tara has filled my life with happiness. first word MUMMA al I cud do is cry wth happiness… Tara u have made your mumma more stronger more courageous n more giving.I never knew how much my heart cud swell until the first time I heard ‘mumma’ love u to the end of forever”.

It may be mentioned that Mahhi and Jay tied knot in 2011. They become parents of their biological child in the month of August, 2019.

Earlier, the couple had adopted two kids, daughter Khushi and son Rajveer.

Who is Mahhi Vij?

The TV actress is popularly known for her roles of Nakusha in Laagi Tujhse Lagan and Nandini in Balika Vadhu.

Her husband, Jay is a popular TV host.