Mahie Gill ‘got emotional’ on reuniting with Dev.D co-star Abhay Deol for new series

By Ahana Bhattacharya

Mumbai, Feb 22 : Reuniting with Abhay Deol on screen 12 years after Dev.D was an emotional moment for her, reveals Mahie Gill. The actress shares share screen space with Deol in the upcoming war-drama web series 1962: The War In The Hills.

Abhay Deol plays an Army officer called Major Suraj Singh, Mahie plays his wife Shagun.

“I have always wanted to work with him but unfortunately there was nothing coming our way. Abhay Deol is my first hero and he is an extremely talented actor. I really got very emotional after I learned that Abhay is playing the character of Major Suraj Singh. At the same time I was very excited also,” Mahie told IANS.

“Working with him again was a wonderful experience and we have a good understanding. He is not only a good actor but also helpful towards co-actors and makes them feel comfortable,” she added.

Opening up on her character in the Mahesh Manjrekar directorial, the actress said: “Shagun has been a very emotional journey for me. She is very brave but at the same time she knows that Army life is very demanding and her husband Major Suraj Singh is a soldier first. She is a very strong woman and goes through a lot of pain in life but always puts up a brave front.”

The character holds a special place in Mahie’s heart because her grandfather was in the Armed forces.

“My grandfather was in the army and I have a lot of friends who are in the Army. I have observed them closely, their courage and mindset. I’m very passionate about the armed forces. All these helped me play the role of an Army officer’s wife. This role is very special to me,” the actress shared.

Mahie is actively working in OTT platforms and feels it provides a good work for actors.

Quizzed whether OTT is relieving because it doesn’t come with box office pressure, the actress replied: “It makes a difference definitely, the tension is not there for sure. I’ve always said that OTT is the future. I do miss the big screen, I have grown up watching the big screen and my first film was released on the big screen. But yes, OTT has given a lot of people work be it actors or technicians.”

“We are getting a lot of content driven roles now, and amazing scripts are coming our way. Also OTT has a wider reach, and gives the viewers the option to choose the content which they like. So it definitely makes a difference,” Mahie concluded.

