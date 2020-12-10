Mahie Gill puts in effort to avoid repeating herself on screen

New Delhi, Dec 10 : Bollywood actress Mahie Gill says she puts in efforts to ensure that she does not end up repeating herself in the roles that she chooses to do.

“What started happening was that after Saheb Biwi Aur Gangster I started getting similar roles. So I felt that if I do the same things, everything will finish,” Mahie told IANS.

Repetition gets boring after a point, she stressed.

“So, there is an effort that I don’t do the same things, so that people tell me later on that I have done something different. Otherwise people get used to it and things become boring — for an actor as well as for people,” she added.

Mahie will next be seen in “Durgamati”, where she plays a CBI officer named Satakshi Ganguly. The horror film stars Bhumi Pednekar in the central role.

