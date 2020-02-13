Mahila Congress protests against LPG price hike

A+ A-

New Delhi: All India Mahila Congress leaders, including Sushmita Dev and Alka Lamba, held a protest outside Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas office here on Thursday, against the rise in the prices of cooking gas cylinder in the metro cities.

On Thursday, the women’s wing of Congress party had announced a nationwide protest against the hike in the price of the cooking gas cylinder, demanding a rollback of the hike.

“Mahila Congress will organise a nationwide massive demonstration against BJP4 government on 13th February 2020 demanding a rollback of LPG Price Hike,” the AIMC said in a tweet on Wednesday.

The state-run Indian Oil Corporation (IOC) on Wednesday hiked the prices of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) gas cylinder of 14.2 kg by over Rs 140 per cylinder.

Each LPG cylinder of 14.2 kg will now cost Rs 858.50 in Delhi (up by Rs 144.50); Rs 896.00 in Kolkata (increased by Rs 149); Rs 829.50 in Mumbai (up by Rs 145); and Rs 881.00 in Chennai (up by Rs 147).

Reacting to the massive hike, senior Congress leader Sushmita Dev had said: “This comes as a rude shock and a big blow to the common person of India. This government is completely insensitive and senseless.”