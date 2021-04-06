Mahima Chaudhry opens up about her horrific road accident, affair rumours with Ajay Devgn

Mumbai: Bollywood actress Mahima Chaudhry, who was one of the popular stars in 90’s, recently opened up on her career-threatening road accident, depression, how she was linked to Ajay Devgn and much more.

Mahima made her Bollywood debut opposite Shah Rukh Khan in the 1997 film Pardes. After that, she went on to feature in films- Dil Hai Tumhaara, Dil Kya Kare, Dhadkan, Daag: The Fire and several others.

In an interview with Bollywood Bubble Mahima Chaudhry, spoke about the accident and the obstacles she faced after that. The incident took place on the last day of the shoot of the film Dil Kya Kare. It happened in Bangalore. In an interview now, Mahima Chaudhry opened up about her accident and the obstacles after that.

“It was the last day of the shoot in Banglore, and I was going to the school where the shoot was. It was early morning, normally you get staff to be in the car ahead of you or behind you. I was ready at 5.30 am and I was supposed to be there at 7 am. I told my staff to leave before me, otherwise, people will think I’m not ready. But, my mother asked ‘Why can’t you go if you’re ready?’ Then I sat in the car and left, but by that time, my staff had already left.”

Mahima further added, “A dhood wala truck was coming from the wrong side, we were going roundabout. So, the truck came and smashed my car in the roundabout. The truck came and rammed into me, so, the glass came like bullets and splinters into my face all over. The pieces of glass did not hit me anywhere else, I did not break my bones. It was only my face.”

The Dil Kya Kare actress also praised Kajol and Ajay Devgn for being helpful during her tough time. “Ajay and Kajol, who were the producers, sought that nobody came to know about it, because at that time, it would have devastated my career. I thought I would never make a comeback, it would never heal, and I would never look normal. But Ajay was like I get scars like this all the time. I was like he is being nice because he does not want me to lose heart. But, actually, he was right. He was a very generous producer, he looked after everything.”

Mahima Chaudhry further opened up about how everyone started spreading rumours about her love-affair with her Dil Kya Kare co-star Ajay Devgn. “I remember post that, the director went and told everyone that Ajay Devgn is in love with me and there were rumours in the magazines that I was seeing Ajay Devgn. That made me even more uncomfortable. He had just gotten married sometime back when we were doing Dil Kya Kare and that film was not even complete when they got married.”