Mahima Datla richest woman from Telangana, Andhra Pradesh

By Sakina Fatima|   Published: 7th October 2021 10:55 am IST
Hyderabad: Mahima Datla, promoter and managing director of Biopharma company Biological E’s has emerged as the richest woman in the Telugu states of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh. Her fortune amounted to Rs 7,700 million, according to the IIFL Wealth Hurun India Rich List 2021 which was released recently.

Datla and his family, who are 231 on the IIFL Wealth Hurun India 2021 list, and 15th rank in the Telangana and Andhra Pradesh. K. Lakshmi Raju of NACL Industries, with a wealth of Rs 1, 000 million, ranked 41 in the Telugu states. She is among the two richest women on the whole list.

In total, 69 individuals from Andhra Pradesh (AP) and Telangana figure in the IIFL Wealth Hurun India Rich List 2021, a group of individuals in the state with a fortune of Rs 1,000 crore or more.

Their earnings were Rs 3,79,200 crore. This is an increase of 54 per cent over the previous year. 13 new people have joined this list. However, there are 21 people from the pharmaceutical sector. The list was compiled with people with a fortune of Rs 1,000 crore and above.

Of these, 56 are from Hyderabad, four from Rangareddy and three from Visakhapatnam. As of September 15, the number of people with a fortune of over $ 1 billion had risen from 9 to 15 a year.

Murali Divi, the founder of Divis Laboratories, and his family topped the list with Rs 79,000 crore. Another pharma company Hetero Group Chairman B Parthasaradhi Reddy stood second in the list with Rs 26,100 crore worth assets.

Ten years ago, only three from Telangana and Andhra Pradesh were on the IIFL Wealth Huron list.

Others in the top 10 in the list of richest from the Telangana and Andhra Pradesh are

RankNameWealthCompanyIndustry
1Murali Divi & familyRs 79,000 croreDivi’s LabsPharma
2B Parthasaradhi Reddy& familyRs 26,100 croreHetero LabsPharma
3P.Pitchi Reddy, PV Krishna Reddy and familyRs 23,400 croreMegha Engineering & InfrastructuresConstruction
4K.Satish Reddy and familyRs 12,300 croreDr. Reddy’s LaboratoriesPharma
5G.Amarender Reddy and familyRs 12,000 croreGARReal estate
6Satyanarayana Reddy& familyRs 11,500 croreMSN LaboratoriesPharma
7GV Prasad and familyRs 10,300 croreDr. Reddy’s LaboratoriesPharma
8Venkateswaralu Jasti and familyRs 9,700 croreSuven PharmaceuticalsPharma
9PVN RajuRs 9,300 croreGland PharmaPharma
10V.C.NannapaneniRs 9,100 croreNatco PharmaPharma

Who Is Mahima Datla??

Mahima Datla holds an undergraduate degree in business administration from Webster University in the UK. She decided to join her family business, which was founded in 1948 by her grandfathers as Biological Products Pvt Ltd. The company started out by manufacturing Heparin, a drug to prevent blood clots.

The 43-year-old managing director of Biological E had no idea what their work was like, because it wasn’t a predetermined idea that she would graduate and join. Then she eventually pursue an MBA before joining a private equity firm or management consulting firm.

