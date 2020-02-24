Mahinda Rajapaksa’s son apologises over social media comments

A+ A-

Colombo: Rohitha Rajapaksa, one of three sons of Sri Lankan Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa, has issued an apology over comments he made on social media that drew strong criticism, a media report said.

“I recently made a statement as a result of a targeted offensive comment. It was not my intention to deliberately cause distress to any individual and/or community. Therefore, I sincerely apologise,” the Colombo Gazette newspaper quoted Rohitha as saying in a tweet on Sunday.

The apology came after an individual had tweeted saying: “All what we have achieved is to see you three brothers get married in the same year with nine ceremonies and your in-laws become most eligible for state positions and you live out of public money…”

To this, Rohitha responded by saying: “There is no clause I have to declare my private assets and show off. But trust me no public fund is used for our personal benefits. Why don’t you get ur self a proper job and an education so you won’t be jealous of another persons success. Get a wife and make children.”

To another tweet, he replied: “You seem to know a lot more than the CID, please join and make them finish these cases soon so you can find ur self a boyfriend who can keep you company.”

The Prime Minister’s son received widespread criticism due to these two tweets.