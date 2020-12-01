Mahindra first Formula E team to sign up for Gen 3 regulations

New Delhi, Dec 1 : Mahindra Racing have become the first Formula E (FE) team to sign up for its forthcoming Gen3 regulations and committed to the series for at least next three years. The rules are expected to come into play in the 2022/23 season and will run till 2025.

Working out of Banbury, United Kingdom, and competing with an Indian licence, Mahindra Racing is a founding team of FE and have claimed four E-Prix victories, 18 podiums, and 690 championship points.

“The Mahindra Group aims to put half a million electric vehicles on Indian roads by 2025 and believes in Formula E’s ongoing role as an essential proving ground for future race-to-road electric vehicle and sustainable mobility technologies,” said the team in a statement.

The car will have a four-year cycle and several key components have already been confirmed by the FIA. After a tender process, Spark Racing Technology will continue to produce a spec chassis for all teams, including the front powertrain kit, Williams Advanced Engineering will create the battery system, which will allow for faster charging, and Hankook Tire and Technology will provide all-weather tyres for the series.

The power increase will go up to 350kW in qualifying and 300kW in the races (currently 250kW and 220kW respectively for Gen2), with maximum regenerative braking power between front and rear to 600kW, compared with current max rear regen of 250kW.

“As the greenest team in motorsport, Formula E is the perfect home for us; a place where we can demonstrate our performance and sustainability credentials both on and off the track,” CEO and team principal Dilbagh Gill said in the statement.

“Our future focus is on race winning performances that we can all be proud of and some exciting new projects in the engineering services space. In short, we’re here for the long run; we are not building something for today, we’re building something for tomorrow.”

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.