Mahindra set to deliver 1,000 ‘All-New Thar’ SUVs during Diwali

Mumbai, Nov 13 : Automobile major Mahindra & Mahindra on Friday said that it is set to deliver 1,000 ‘All-new Thar’ SUVs across the country, during this Diwali festive period.

According to the company, deliveries are based on the sequence of bookings received for the variants that are available.

The delivery process had commenced on November 1, which was followed by a mega delivery of 500 ‘All-new’ Thar SUVs over the weekend of November 7 and November 8, 2020.

“Hence, following the success of our earlier mega delivery of over 500 ‘All-New Thars’ across the country, we are now delighted to take it a step further and deliver 1,000 ‘All-New Thars’ to mark Diwali festivities,” said Veejay Nakra, CEO – Automotive Division, Mahindra & Mahindra.

Earlier, Mahindra had planned for a capacity of about 2,000 vehicles per month and is now getting ready to ramp it up to 3,000 by January.

Source: IANS

