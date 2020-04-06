menu
Mahindra shares video of banker ironing cheques amid virus fear

Posted by Sana Sikander Published: April 06, 2020, 1:18 pm IST
In this photograph taken on September 9, 2016, Chairman and Managing Director of India's Mahindra and Mahindra Group, Anand Mahindra speaks during an interview with AFP in Mumbai. Photo by INDRANIL MUKHERJEE / AFP

Gandhinagar: Anand Mahindra’s, chairman of Mahindra Group tweeted a video that shows a bank cashier in Gujarat taking ‘precautionary measures’ while collecting cash from people.

The cashier can be seen wearing a mask and hand gloves, collecting cash with a tong and running a steam iron on it to disinfect it.

Mahindra’s twitter account is a treat for his followers. From sharing inspirational stories to humorous posts, none can forget his famous ‘WhatsApp Wonder Box’!

The video has received more than 23K likes and 3.8K tweets.

Netizens had their share of joy

India has recorded over 4,000 cases and surpassed death toll of 100.

