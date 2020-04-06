Mahindra shares video of banker ironing cheques amid virus fear

Gandhinagar: Anand Mahindra’s, chairman of Mahindra Group tweeted a video that shows a bank cashier in Gujarat taking ‘precautionary measures’ while collecting cash from people.
Mahindra’s twitter account is a treat for his followers. From sharing inspirational stories to humorous posts, none can forget his famous ‘WhatsApp Wonder Box’!
The video has received more than 23K likes and 3.8K tweets.
Netizens had their share of joy
India has recorded over 4,000 cases and surpassed death toll of 100.
