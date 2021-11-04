Mahira, Anushka, other celebs spotted in Dubai [Photos]

Abu Dhabi: With the travel restrictions imposed by COVID-19 over the past two years, we haven’t seen celebrities as many of them as we used to. Dubai is steadily becoming the ‘to-be’ place for stars from across industries as the UAE has eased travel restrictions for many countries.

From Pakistani star Mahira Khan to Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma, the emirate has become an A-lister hub.

Here’s a look at the photos of the celebrities spotted in Dubai this week

Pakistani stars Mahira Khan and Ahad Raza Mir are Pakistan’s Expo 2020 Dubai pavilion ambassadors. Last week, both actors were at Dubai’s Filmfare Middle East Achievers Night.

Mahira Khan. Photo: Gulf News

Ahad Raza Mir. Photo: Gulf News

Actress Anushka Sharma too is in Dubai with her baby Vamika and husband Virat Kohli, who is currently in Dubai for the T20 World Cup.

Photo: Virat Kohli/Instagram

Will Smith is taking on a weight-loss challenge — and filming it for posterity. Smith has been in Dubai for shooting his Youtube documentary ‘Best Shape of My Life’ where he tries to drop 20 pounds in 20 weeks. Photo: Will Smith/ Instagram

Bollywood actress, Deepika Padukone was spotted in the city shopping along with her mother.

Watch here

Farah Khan, choreographer to the stars, has recently received the UAE’s golden visa at Expo 2020 Dubai. Khan also seen with Kidz and enjoying a cup of coffee in a hotel terrace.

Photo: farahkhankunder

Bollywood star Hrithik Roshan is currently in Dubai for his professional commitments. The action star can be seen arriving at the Burj Khalifa in a Rolls-Royce, before heading to the viewing deck at the world’s tallest building, calling it a “breathtaking sight.” In the video, he can be seen donning a rugged look and is seen carrying a bottle of a popular soft drink brand. Hrithik simply is captivating in the picture shared by him.

Photo: Hrithik Roshan/Instagram

Actor Vicky Kaushal shared a few pictures of himself enjoying in the UAE capital Abu Dhabi. He was seen posing in a Rolls-Royce and loving every bit of his quick getaway.

Photo: Vickykaushal09/ Instagram

Malyalam actor Dulquer Salmaan is in Dubai for his upcoming movie ‘Kurup’. Photo: DqSalmaan/Instagram

At Expo 2020 Dubai Diwali special kicks off on November 4 when Indian singer Badshah, best known for ‘Paani Paani’ and ‘Genda Phool’ takes the stage. He will be presenting ‘The Live Experience’ segment featuring singer Aastha Gill.

Photo: Badshah/ Instagram

Astha Gill in Dubai to perform at Expo 2020 for Diwali. Photo: Astha Gill/Instagram

Just a few days ago, Kajol was also present at the event where she was seen wearing a black and white outfit.

Photo: Kajol/ Instagram

Earlier on October 30, Indian tennis star Sania Mirza and Pakistani cricketer Shoaib Malik celebrate their son Izhaan Mirza Malik third birthday in Dubai.