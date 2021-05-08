Mahira Khan, Fawad Khan to make a comeback on Indian screen

Mumbai: Has the ban on Pakistani artists in India lifted? In a suprising news on Friday, Zee network has announced that Pak actress Mahira Khan is all set to feature in its upcoming show Yaar Julahay. An interesting part about the name of the series is that it has been inspired by a Gulzar poem of the same name which pays homage and tribute to writers.

The series brings to life stories of writers such as Gulzar, Saadat Hasan Manto, Ismat Chughtai, Munshi Premchand, Amrita Pritam, Qurratulain Haider, Balwant Singh, Asad Muhammad Khan, Ghulam Abbas, Rajinder Singh Bedi and Intezar Hussain.

Among the readers are celebrities including Sarmad Khoosat, Churails actors Sarwat Gilani, Nimra Bucha, Yasra Rizvi, Fawad Khan, Sania Saeed, Irfan Khoosat, Samiya Mumtaz, and Faisal Qureshi.

Yaar Julahay is a 12-episode series and Mahira Khan will be seen in the opening episode which is all set to air on May 15, 2021 at 2pm and 8 pm. She will be seen reading Pak’s poet Ahmad Nadeem Qasmi’s classic story, ‘Guriya.’

The globally loved and prominent Indian channel Zee TV network giving a pleasant surprise to all fans and netizens has officially announced their new series on Twitter that they have roped in superstar Mahira Khan who is going to be a main and prominent part of it. “Sit back and explore unheard stories from the subcontinent! Watch Guriya, written by Ahmad Nadeem Qasmi and narrated by the multi-talented Mahira Khan on Sunday, May 15 at 2PM and 8PM only on #TataSkyTheatre,” wrote the official handle of Zee Network.

Watch Guriya, written by Ahmad Nadeem Qasmi and narrated by the multi-talented Mahira Khan on Sunday, May 15 at 2PM and 8PM only on #TataSkyTheatre. pic.twitter.com/iScu9qUDQp — Zee Theatre (@Zee_Theatre) May 7, 2021

Guriya revolves around the story of two best friends Mehra and Bano. Bano has a doll (Guriya) that resembles Mehra but Mehra doesn’t like that doll at all. With time their fondness and hate for the doll grows many folds. Towards the end comes an unexpected twist that unfolds the mystery around the doll.

Meanwhile, Mahira Khan was last seen on Indian screens in ‘Raees’ opposite Shah Rukh Khan. On the other hand, Fawad Khan was last featured in Ae Dil Hai Mushkil starring Ranbir Kapoor, Anushka Sharma and Aishwarya Rai in lead roles.