Mahmood Ali asks officials, to ensure aid to every flood victim

Hyderabad: Telangana’s Home Minister Mohd Mahmood Ali who visited the city and meet the flood victims asked the GHMC officials to ensure that aid is provided to all.

Prasing the all the elected representatives including Municipal Administration Minister KT Rama Rao and other Cabinet Ministers he said that each one of them have remained on the streets to oversee the relief and rescue measures.

He visited the flooded areas on Sunday and had cautioned people and said, “These are unprecedented times with an unprecedented calamity. Amid forecast of more rains, people should remain cautious and shift to safer places rather than seeking to stay in low-lying and unsafe areas. We urge people to cooperate with the officials,”

He visited the GHMC Colony and other residential colonies in the surroundings of Azampura along with senior police officials, municipal authorities and officials from other wings. Where he enquired about the problems faced by the local residents and instructed the GHMC officials to take necessary steps to resolve them expeditiously.