Mahmood Ali castigates cops for high handedness, warns action

Hyderabad: Home Minister Mohammed Mahmood Ali expressed strong displeasure over the incidents in which police lathi-charged citizens in some areas of the city. He directed Director General and Commissioner of Police to suspend home guard associated with Shaikpet who was involved in the incident.

Soon after Mahmood Ali’s direction, Commissioner Police suspended HG Hanumantu of PS Golconda and issued charge memo to inspector Golconda.

HG Hanumantu of PS Golconda is placed under suspension for unprofessional conduct. SHO Golconda is given a charge memo for not properly briefing his subordinates in discharge of duties. — Anjani Kumar, IPS, Stay Home Stay Safe. (@CPHydCity) April 28, 2020

Two fasting youth sustained injuries after cops wield lathis on them. In the first instance, a youngster sustained head injury after he was beaten up by the Mirchowk police in old city. The victim has been identified as 19 year old Arbaz, he was beaten up by a police constable at Mandi Mir Alam. During this incident Arbaz sustained bleeding injury on head. Commotion prevailed in the area after locals staged a protest against the alleged police high handedness.

In another incident, 19 year old Junaid was allegedly beaten by Home Guard Hanumanthu of Golconda police station near Shaikpet at Towlichowki. Junaid was on his way to distribute essentials to the needy, when the SI stopped and confronted the young man.

Expressing concern over the incidents, home minister Mahmood Ali said despite repeated instructions, use of lathis by some cops is unacceptable. It is a bid to effect goodwill of government by using force against fasting Muslims in the month of Ramadan, he said.

Home Minister informed that respecting the month of Ramadan chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao has decided to relax lockdown during day time. However, some cops are indulged in high handedness, which will not be tolerated. He said strict action will be taken against those who use sticks against citizens.

