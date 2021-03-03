Mahmood Ali celebrates birthday with orphan children

Hyderabad: Telangana State Home Minister Mohammed Mahmood Ali celebrated his birthday in a humble way and spend his time with the students of an orphanage school, Anjuman Khadim-ul-Muslimeen in Amberpet.

At the orphanage, he interacted with the students and enquired about their problems. He also advised them to study hard. He further said to the students that if they face any kind of difficulties they should approach the authorities of the trust.

Party in charge and official of the trust Badruddin highlighted the work of the trust and told the Home Minister of the skills being rendered to the students. On the occasion, the Home Minister also planted a sapling in the trust premises.