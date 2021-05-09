Mahmood Ali gives ration kits to poor Muslims

Hyderabad: Home minister Mahmood Ali today distributed 2500 ration kits for the poor Muslims in the state of Telangana ahead of the holy Ramzan festival likely to be held on May 14.

The home minister inaugurated related vehicles at a program at Haj House near Nampally in the city.

Speaking on the occasion, Mahmood Ali has asserted that the chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao has been kind enough to help the poor of all religions. The government will offer free clothes to the poor Muslims at all mosques in the state he claimed. Now that the COVID-19 cases created fear among people, we help them get ration supply. To mark the holy Ramzan festival likely to be held on May 14 on spotting of crescent, the KCR government offers ration to poor Muslims.

Through these vehicles we supply ration to the poor Muslims, he said. On Corona cases that declined in the state, the Minister said that the government has taken all measures to break the chain of the virus. Stating that there is no need for any lockdown despite high court asking, he said that oxygen, injections, beds, facilities are improved in all hospitals. We are asking people to avoid fear, follow Corona protocols to break the virus spread and chain, he remarked.

The minister hoped that the virus effects will come down by people support and cooperation.