Mahmood Ali inaugurates festival mela at Exhibition Ground

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Home Minister Mohammed Mahmood Ali inaugurated festival Mela (Mini exhibition) yesterday at the Nampally Exhibition Ground. The festival Mela shall be held for 20 days from October 11-31.

Speaking on the occasion the Minister said that due to the coronavirus pandemic the exhibition was not held this year. However, in view of the Dussehra and Diwali festivals, this festival Mela is being held.

Traders from states like Kashmir, Rajasthan, and other states have opened their shops, stalls, food courts, kids playing games, etc. A total of 300 stalls are set up at this festival. This festival Mela shall be helpful for people to make their festivals shopping.