Mahmood Ali visits Azampura, cautions people to stay safe

Hyderabad: Mahmood Ali, Telangana’s Home Ministers on Sunday visited and reviewed the rain-hit areas in the Hyderabad’s old city.

He visited areas surrounding Azampura and the othe GHMC areas along with senior police officials, municipal authorities and officials from other wings.

He enquired about the problems faced by the local residents and instructed the GHMC officials to take necessary steps to resolve them expeditiously.

Mahmood Ali urged residents to be cautious as there was a possibility of rains continuing for the next few days. He assured them that officials concerned from various departments were available round-the-clock in the rain-hit areas in the city.