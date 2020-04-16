Mahua Moitra gives ‘Math lesson’ to Nirmala Sitharaman

New Delhi: To fight COVID-19, a three-week lockdown on 1.3 billion people started at midnight on March 25. It now has been extended till May 3.
Though everyone in the country is facing the brunt of the unplanned lockdown but it has severely effected the below-average sections of the society.
Mahua Moitra, a member of parliament and candidate of All India Trinamool Congress put forward details of the amount government attains to help out the poor.
Shahi Tharoor, member of Congress party, found calculations to be interesting and re-tweeted tagging Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.
Mahua had earlier on several occasions questioned the government on several issues in the parliament. She also spoke on Citizenship amendment act which was passed on 11th December 2019.
So far over 12,000 have been tested positive in India with over 1400 cured and discharged.
