Mahua Moitra slams Kishan Reddy over ‘Goa as casino capital’ remarks

Panaji: All India Trinamool Congress unit’s Goa In-Charge Mahua Moitra on Saturday condemned Union Tourism Minister G Kishan Reddy for his alleged remarks branding Goa as the ‘casino capital’ of the country.

Speaking to the media person, Mahua Moitra said she was surprised by the Union minister’s comments, while adding that his choice of words reflects the poor mindset of the ruling BJP.

“The Union Tourism Minister came to Goa and said that people have already declared it the casino capital and that there would be nothing wrong if it is officially named so if it helps the State. Human beings go to different cities in the world to do a lot of things. But I have not seen any official ministry give it a tag on that basis. There are people who go to Bangkok to do things they can’t do in their home town. It doesn’t mean Bangkok will get that particular tag,” Mahua Moitra said.

Stating that Reddy had crossed the line with his comments on Goa, the Lok Sabha MP said what the people of Goa want is employment in respectable sectors which helps them to lead a good life.

“Goans don’t want to live in a land which is called the land of casinos. They want a government that ensures that no one wants to name it as the casino capital,” Moitra said.

Goa TMC pledges to raise its voice on behalf of Goans and promises to provide the credible alternative that the people of Goa rightfully deserve.

This news pours in ahead of the Goa Assembly elections scheduled to be held in 2022.

Goa Assembly has a strength of 40 members out of which BJP currently has 17 legislators and enjoys the support of legislators from Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party (MGP), Vijay Sardesai of the Goa Forward Party (GFP) and three independents. GFP and MGP each have three MLAs.

Congress, on the other hand, has 15 MLAs in the house.