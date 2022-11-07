Mahzooz Draw: Three expats win Dh 100,000 each

The grand prize of Dh 20,000,000 is yet to be won.

Photo of News Desk News Desk|   Published: 7th November 2022 1:20 pm IST
Mahzooz draw: Three expats win Dh100,000 each
Dubai: Three expats from India, Pakistan, and the UK, participating in the Mahzooz Draw on Sunday won the first prize of Dh 100,000 each.

The winners were identified as Anas from the UK, Muhammad from Pakistan, and Qadeer from India.

Twenty-three participants matched four out of five numbers and secured Dh 43,478 each, sharing the second prize of Dh 1,000,000. The third prize of Dh 350 each was won by 1,378 others who matched three out of five numbers.

The draw witnessed 1,404 participants take home Dh 1,782,300 in total prize money. The grand prize of Dh 20,000,000 is yet to be won. In order to participate in the Mahzooz Draw participants must visit the given website. Once registered entrants will automatically be added to the weekly raffle Draw where three lucky winners will be guaranteed to take home Dh 100,000 each.

