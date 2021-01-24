Maid found dead in Gurugram

Gurugram, Jan 24 : A 21-year-old maid was found dead at her hutment near the Sector-52 area in Gurugram, police said on Sunday.

According to the police, the deceased was identified as Nisha who is a native of Madhya Pradesh and used to work as a maid.

She lived with her family in a slum in Sector-52.

The complainant Rani alias Sunita, who is also Nisha’s mother-in-law, told the police that she along with her husband and three sons had left their house for work on Saturday. But when she returned back, Nisha’s body was found lying on the bed.

She immediately informed her husband and relatives about the incident who later reported the matter to the police.

“A case of murder in connection with the incident has been registered at Sector-53 police station against an unknown person. There were strangulation marks on Nisha’s neck. The body has been handed over to the family after an autopsy. Further probe is on,” said Subhash Boken, Gurugram Police spokesperson.

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.