Mainly dry weather likely in J&K, Ladakh

Srinagar, March 3 : Minimum temperatures across Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh improved on Wednesday due to partial cloud cover as the meteorological department (MeT) forecast mainly dry weather in the two union territories for the next two days.

“Minimum temperatures have improved further in J&K and Ladakh. Mainly dry weather is expected till Saturday”, an official of MET department said.

Srinagar had 2.8, Pahalgam 0.5 and Gulmarg minus 2.4 degrees Celsius as the minimum temperature.

Leh town of Ladakh had minus 3.6, Kargil minus 6.5 and Drass minus 13.5 as the night’s lowest temperature.

Jammu city had 11.9, Katra 11.5, Batote 6.3, Banihal 3.4 and Bhaderwah 4.1 as the minimum temperature.

