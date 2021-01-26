Maintain peace, don’t take law in your hands: Delhi Police to farmers

New Delhi, Jan 26 : As the farmers’ protest turned violent and thousands of agitators entered the national capital, the Delhi Police appealed to them to maintain peace.

“We request the farmers not to take law in their hands and maintain peace,” said a senior police officer.

Hundreds of farmers on tractors reached ITO, which is over 2 kms from India Gate, after breaking police barricades at multiple spots. The farmers tried to make their way towards the India Gate and Rajpath in defiance of the set guidelines and agreement with the Delhi Police.

Tear gas shells were also fired at the agitating farmers as the Delhi Police tried to block their way.

Security was increased at strategic locations like the Raisina Hills as the farmers and police clashed at ITO.

Chaos and ruckus were reported from various parts of the border areas of Delhi as the protesting farmers entered the capital defying the agreement of the scheduled time of tractor rally and creating multiple fronts at Karnal Bypass, Mukarba Chowk, Transport Nagar, Akshardham, Gazpirur and Tikri border. Several policemen and farmers were also injured in the clashes.

