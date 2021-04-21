Maintain social distancing, use face mask, stay safe: Zahid Ali Khan appeals

Hyderabad: “COVID-19 pandemic is causing havoc across the world and the situation in our country is more critical,” said Zahid Ali Khan, Editor of Siasat Urdu Daily, in a statement appealing to youths to stay safe by showing discipline in the Holy month of Ramzan.

Khan said that the second wave of COVID-19 is more dangerous than the first one and a fear psychosis is prevailing in the country since last 44 days.

“At an average 2.5 lakh people are contracting COVID-19 daily and about 2000 are losing their lives,” the statement said.

Khan referred to recently imposed night curfew from 9 pm to 5 am in Telangana state to fight the pandemic and said, “People should display discipline and live life cautiously.”

About the holy month of Ramadan, Khan said, “We show extra ordinary discipline in this holy month in fasting and offering prayers. We try our best to render help to the poor, destitute and needy. But due to COVID-19 pandemic we need to be cautious and try to avoid crowded places.”

The statement also referred to the critical situation prevailing in the state, “There is shortage of beds in hospitals and scarcity of oxygen cylinders. Dead bodies are piling up in crematoriums and the grave diggers are working overtime to bury the bodies”.

Khan said that the COVID-19 pandemic brought back the memories of Spanish Flu which took 4-5 crore lives in 1918. Among them 18.6 million were Indians.

At the end of his statement, Khan appealed to the youth of the state to avoid going out of their homes unnecessarily to lessen the spread of virus. “Maintain social distancing, use face mask and sanitize hands frequently,” Khan advised.