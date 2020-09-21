Major drug consignment recovered in UP district

By News Desk 1 Published: 21st September 2020 9:53 am IST
Meerut (Uttar Pradesh), Sep 21 : A consignment of 200 kg of ‘bhang’ (cannabis), 30 kg of ‘ganja’ and four kg of hash has been recovered from a rented accommodation in Meerut’s Lalkurti area, the police said on Monday.

According to police, four labourers have been arrested from the spot. The seized drugs were meant for retail distribution in Meerut and other neighbouring districts.

Over 50 kgs of packaging material, including zip-lock plastic bags used for storing small quantities of drugs, and eight portable weighing machines were also recovered from the flat.

Meerut Additional Superintendent of Police Iraj Raza said, “The two kingpins behind the local drug ring here — Satyendra Singh and Raju Chauhan — are absconding and efforts are being made to arrest them.”

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.

Categories
News
